Girona shows it’s a genuine title contender with 4-2 statement win at Barcelona to go top in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Girona has made its strong case to be considered a genuine contender for the Spanish league title by beating Catalan rival Barcelona 4-2 and overtaking Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Ukraine forwards Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov teamed up for Girona’s opener, and Miguel Gutierrez, Valery Fernández and Cristhian Stuani scored a goal each to seal the away victory against the defending league champions. Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan scored Barcelona’s goals. The game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao was suspended after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the stands.

