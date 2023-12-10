Girona shows it’s a genuine title contender with 4-2 statement win at Barcelona to go top in Spain

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Girona's Artem Dovbyk, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal past Barcelona's goalkeeper Inaki Pena, right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Girona at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — Girona has made its strong case to be considered a genuine contender for the Spanish league title by beating Catalan rival Barcelona 4-2 and overtaking Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Ukraine forwards Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov teamed up for Girona’s opener, and Miguel Gutierrez, Valery Fernández and Cristhian Stuani scored a goal each to seal the away victory against the defending league champions. Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan scored Barcelona’s goals. The game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao was suspended after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the stands.

