Girona secures first ever European berth after caning Cadiz in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has ensured it will earn its first ever berth in a European competition next season after routing Cadiz 4-1 in the Spanish league. Girona solidified its hold on third place and guaranteed it cannot finish lower than seventh. Seventh place is rewarded with a trip to the Europa Conference League. Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk notched his competition-leading 18th goal. Ayoze Pérez scored twice as Real Betis won at Valencia 2-1 to leapfrog the host and move into seventh place. Iago Aspas also found the net twice to lead Celta Vigo over Las Palmas 4-1.

