Girona scores 2 late goals to stun Valencia 2-1 and regain lead in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani has come off the bench to rally Girona past Valencia in a 2-1 win that put the season’s surprise package back on top of the Spanish league. The 37-year-old Stuani started the stunning comeback with a goal in the 82nd minute from a cross by fellow substitute Yan Couto. Girona took the lead in the 88th when another cross by Couto intended for Stuani appeared to be turned into the goal by Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera although the league’s website credited Stuani with the goal. Girona moved three points clear of Real Madrid which hosts Granada later.

