Girona routs Almeria 6-2 in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has rolled to a 6-2 thrashing of Almeria in the Spanish league in a lopsided meeting of two promoted teams. Girona remained in 11th place. With 33 goals the modest club from northeast Spain has the third most potent attack in the 20-team competition. Almeria was left in 15th place at two points above the relegation zone. Almeria coach Rubi Ferrer called it “a game to forget.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.