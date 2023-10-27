Girona returns to top of Spanish league after 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has returned to the top of the Spanish league after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 at home. The Catalan club had to wait until injury time for Yangel Herrera to break the deadlock and give it its ninth win in 11 league games. The result takes it ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona, who face off on Saturday. Pressure will now mount on Celta coach Rafa Benítez. Celta is in the relegation zone with six points from 11 matches.

