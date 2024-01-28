Girona returns to Spanish league lead with 1-0 win at Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Girona has rebounded from its elimination in the Copa del Rey by defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 and returning to the Spanish league lead. Portu scored a first-half winner to move Girona a point ahead of Real Madrid. Madrid won 2-1 at Las Palmas on Saturday and has a game in hand. Girona was coming off a 3-2 loss to Mallorca in the Copa. Girona has 17 wins in 22 league matches. It also has the competition’s best attack with 52 goals. No other team has scored more than 45. It was the third straight loss for Rafa Benítez’s Celta.

