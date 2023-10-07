Girona retakes lead in Spanish league before Real Madrid plays

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has won 1-0 at 10-man Cadiz to retake the lead in the Spanish league before overnight leader Real Madrid plays later. Girona won thanks to midfielder Aleix García’s goal in the 59th minute. Cadiz played with a man down from the 10th minute after Darwin Machis saw a direct red card for a foul on Yangel Herrera. Girona is partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership. Madrid trails by one point before it hosts Osasuna later. Barcelona trails by two points before visiting Granada on Sunday.

