Girona rallies to beat Almeria 5-2 and join Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Girona continued its impressive run in the Spanish league by coming from behind to beat last-place Almeria 5-2 and join Real Madrid at the top of the standings. The Catalan club scored three goals in a six-minute span toward the end of the first half to erase a two-goal deficit and went on to pick up its eighth win in 10 matches. It has 25 points after 10 rounds, the same as Madrid which was held to a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday. Barcelona needs a home win against sixth-place Athletic Bilbao later Sunday to move a point behind Madrid and Girona.

