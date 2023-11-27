Girona misses chance to go top in Spain after draw with Athletic Bilbao

MADRID (AP) — Girona haqs missed a chance to return to the top of the Spanish league after it was held at home by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1. Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov put Girona ahead after 56 minutes but Iñaki Williams capped a fine display with an equalizer 12 minutes later. Girona remains in second place on the table, tied on points with leader Real Madrid. But Girona is four points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who sit together in third.

