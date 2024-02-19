Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead

MADRID (AP) — Girona has missed a chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead of the Spanish league after losing to Athletic Bilbao 3-2. Alex Berenguer scored twice and Iñaki Williams got a third as Athletic moved to within two points of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Viktor Tsygankov and Eric Garcia scored for Girona but the second loss in a row means the Catalan club remains six points behind Real Madrid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.