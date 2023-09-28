Girona leads Spanish league after surprisingly good start. Now it faces Real Madrid at home

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona’s ceiling this season was expected to be another mediocre finish in the Spanish league. But the small club from Spain’s northeastern corner surprisingly sits at the top of the standings after six straight wins and an undefeated start. Girona will next face Real Madrid on Saturday at home in its toughest test yet. The club from Catalonia is partially controlled by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership. It leads Madrid by one point and Barcelona by two. Barcelona hosts Sevilla on Friday.

