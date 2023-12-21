Girona in danger of losing Spanish league lead after 1-1 draw at Real Betis

MADRID (AP) — Girona has conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis to give Real Madrid the chance to take over the Spanish league lead. Madrid can move to the top with a win at Alaves later on Thursday. It trails Girona by three points but would be ahead on a tiebreaker. Girona opened the scoring with a penalty kick converted by Artem Dovbyk in the 39th minute but the hosts equalized with Germán Pezzella in the 88th after a loose ball inside the area. It was only the second time Girona failed to win in its last 12 matches in all competitions.

