Girona can move ahead in the Spanish league race with title rivals in Saudi Arabia for Super Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona visits Almeria on Sunday with a chance to open up a gap at the top of the Spanish league table with title rival Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia at the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership is level on points with Madrid at the season’s midway point. Almeria is bottom after going winless though all 19 games. Madrid will play the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday against either Barcelona or Osasuna after it beat Atletico Madrid in their semifinal. The Super Cup participants will play their postponed league games for this round in three weeks.

