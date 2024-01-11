Girona can move ahead in the Spanish league race with title rivals in Saudi Arabia for Super Cup

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Girona's Artem Dovbyk, left, celebrates with teammates during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Girona at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. While Real Madrid vies for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Girona has its chance to move ahead of the heavy favorite in their Spanish league title chase. Girona aims to keep up its superb season that has stunned rivals and far exceeded expectations when it visits lowly Almeria to start the second half of the league season on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona visits Almeria on Sunday with a chance to open up a gap at the top of the Spanish league table with title rival Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia at the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership is level on points with Madrid at the season’s midway point. Almeria is bottom after going winless though all 19 games. Madrid will play the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday against either Barcelona or Osasuna after it beat Atletico Madrid in their semifinal. The Super Cup participants will play their postponed league games for this round in three weeks.

