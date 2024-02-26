Girona beats Rayo Vallecano to leapfrog Barcelona into second in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Brazilian forward Sávio has scored twice for Girona to return to winning ways by 3-0 against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. The win takes Girona above Barcelona into second place in La Liga. It is six points behind leader Real Madrid. Victory ends a three-game winless streak. Rayo is winless in seven league games and Pep Chavarría was sent off 14 minutes from time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.