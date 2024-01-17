Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Girona is making a run for the Copa del Rey title, too. The Catalan club defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 at home to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in five years. Cristhian Stuani scored a pair of goals four minutes apart in the first half for Girona, which is the surprise leader of the Spanish league near the competition’s halfway point. Girona didn’t get past the second round of the Copa last season. Rayo didn’t get past the round of 32 last season but made a run to the semifinals the previous year.

