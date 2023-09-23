Girona beats Mallorca 5-3 to take provisional lead of Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has beaten Mallorca 5-3 to climb to the top of the Spanish league on Saturday ahead of other matches for this round. Girona moved one point ahead of overnight leader Real Madrid which visits Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Barcelona can pull level with Girona if it beats Celta Vigo at home later Saturday. Girona is the revelation of the season so far. The modest team from Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region has since won five straight after a season-opening draw with Real Sociedad.

