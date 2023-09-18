Girona beats Granada 4-2 for its fourth straight win in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Girona has earned its fourth straight Spanish league win by beating Granada 4-2. Viktor Tsyhankov, Sávio and David López scored goals 12 minutes apart for the visitors in the first half. Yan Couto added another near the end of the match to help the Catalan club move into third place behind Barcelona and leader Real Madrid after five rounds. Myrto Uzuni and Lucas Boyé scored second-half goals for promoted Granada. Girona was coming off wins against Getafe, Sevilla and Las Palmas after opening with a draw at Real Sociedad.

