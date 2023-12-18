Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves

MADRID (AP) — Girona has returned to the top of the Spanish league after a 3-0 victory over mid-table Alaves. Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk got two goals, the second from the penalty spot. His season tally is 10 in 16 games. Portu got the other goal. The win lifts Girona two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.