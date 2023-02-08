Giron cruises in 3rd set, beats Rybakov at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Marcos Giron has advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open with a victory over fellow American Alex Rybakov in three sets. The seventh-seeded Giron responded quickly after failing to close out the second set, winning the first five games of the deciding set. Giron reached the semifinals of the inaugural event last year. Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France won the final five points of a first-set tiebreaker and the last four games of the second set in to beat American Steve Johnson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.