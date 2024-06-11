Giron beats Murray 6-3, 6-4 in 1st round of Stuttgart Open, Berrettini advances

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Marcos Giron earned his first win against a current or former No. 1 when he beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the grass-court Stuttgart Open. The 54th-ranked Giron will next play Jack Draper. The 37-year-old Murray, a former No. 1, will drop out of the top 100 for the first time since January 2022 on Monday after his 11th tour-level loss of the year. Two-time Stuttgart champion Matteo Berrettini beat Roman Safiullin in three sets earlier Tuesday.

