Giro leader Tadej Pogacar wins his third stage in the first week

PRATO DI TIVO, Italy (AP) — Tadej Pogacar’s command of the Giro d’Italia has earned him a third stage win in just the first week. Pogacar was first at Prato di Tivo on the summit finish of the eighth stage, the hardest of the race so far. The Slovenian rider edged out Daniel Martinez and Ben O’Connor in a sprint to add more seconds to his already considerable lead. Pogacar leads Martinez by 2 minutes, 40 seconds and Geraint Thomas by 2:58. It is the biggest advantage this early in the Giro since 2002. The race hit the high mountains of the Apennines and the stage was rated five stars for maximum difficulty.

