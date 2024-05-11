Giro leader Pogacar continues to dominate as he triumphs on Stage 8 for his third win of the race

PRATO DI TIVO, Italy (AP) — Tadej Pogacar continues to dominate the Giro d’Italia and rack up the stage victories on his debut in the Italian grand tour. Pogacar claimed victory at Prato di Tivo on the summit finish of the eighth stage to extend his overall lead and make it three wins in his first eight days at the Giro. The Slovenian cyclist edged out Daniel Martinez and Ben O’Connor in a sprint among the contenders to add another few seconds to his already considerable lead. Pogacar leads Martinez by 2 minutes 40 seconds and Geraint Thomas by 2:58.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.