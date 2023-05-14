Giro leader and favorite Evenepoel out of race after testing positive for COVID

By The Associated Press
Remco Evenepoel wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on podium after winning the 9th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel won another time trial to move back into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

CESENA, Italy (AP) — Giro d’Italia leader and favorite Remco Evenepoel has had to withdraw from the race after testing positive for the coronavirus. Evenepoel had won the day’s individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey. But his Soudal Quick-Step team later announced that the world champion had returned a positive test for COVID-19 after the end of Sunday’s ninth stage. The rest of the team and staff have all tested negative. Evenepoel had a 45-second lead over new race leader Geraint Thomas. Primož Roglič is two seconds further back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.