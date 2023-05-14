Giro leader and favorite Evenepoel out of race after testing positive for COVID

CESENA, Italy (AP) — Giro d’Italia leader and favorite Remco Evenepoel has had to withdraw from the race after testing positive for the coronavirus. Evenepoel had won the day’s individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey. But his Soudal Quick-Step team later announced that the world champion had returned a positive test for COVID-19 after the end of Sunday’s ninth stage. The rest of the team and staff have all tested negative. Evenepoel had a 45-second lead over new race leader Geraint Thomas. Primož Roglič is two seconds further back.

