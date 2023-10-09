Giro d’Italia to start in Piedmont and commemorate Superga air disaster on opening day

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will start in the Piedmont region on May 4 and the opening stage will commemorate the 1949 air disaster that killed the entire Torino soccer team. Race organizers on Monday revealed the first few stages of the Italian Grand Tour, which will begin with a 136-kilometer route from Venaria Reale to Turin. That stage will go over the Superga hill where the Torino team’s plane crashed, to mark the 75th anniversary of the tragedy. All 31 people on board the plane died, including the team nicknamed “Grande Torino” after it won the past five Italian league titles. The next two stages will also take place in Piedmont. The rest of the route will be revealed on Oct. 13.

