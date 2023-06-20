Girgensons returns to the Sabres for a 10th season after signing a 1-year, $2.5 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Checking-line forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Girgensons is the team’s longest-serving active player and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month. The 29-year-old’s decision to return to Buffalo signals he believes the team finally is on the right track. Buffalo finished with 42 wins, its most since 2010-11, despite extending its NHL-record postseason drought to a 12th consecutive season. Girgensons is from Latvia and was selected by the Sabres in the first round of the 2012 draft.

