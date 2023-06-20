Girgensons gets a 1-year, $2.5 million contract to return to the Sabres for a 10th season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons skates during an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Checking-line forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The 29-year-old Girgensons is the team’s longest-serving active player and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month Buffalo finished with 42 wins, its most since 2010-11, despite extending its NHL-record postseason drought to a 12th consecutive season. The Sabres also signed forward Lukas Rousek to a two-year, $1.55 million contract. Rousek was a pending restricted free agent.

