Girard sparks Clemson to 85-68 victory over Boise State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Clemson pull away for an 85-68 victory over Boise State on Sunday.O’Mar Stanley’s three-point play to begin the second half pulled Boise State (2-1) even at 41. Jack Clark answered with a basket and PJ Hall sank four free throws as Clemson (4-0) took a two-possession lead. Girard hit two 3-pointers, scoring 12 in a 21-9 run from there and the Tigers led 68-50 with 8:32 remaining. Chibuzo Agbo sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Broncos.

