Girard scores 21 points as Clemson beats TCU 74-66, extending unbeaten start to nine

TORONTO (AP) — Joseph Girard III scored 21 points, PJ Hall had 17 and No. 24 Clemson extended its unbeaten start to the season by beating TCU 74-66 in Canada on Saturday. Ian Schieffelin had 14 points, nine rebounds and a team-high five assists as Clemson pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated in four all-time meetings with TCU. RJ Godfrey had 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who led by as many as 16. Toronto-born Emanuel Miller led the Horned Frogs with 16 points but TCU lost for the first time after starting the season with seven straight wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.