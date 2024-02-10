Girard reaches 2,000 career points, leads Clemson past Syracuse 77-68

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 18 points to reach 2,000 in his career to lead Clemson to a 77-68 win over Syracuse in his first game on the court he called home for four seasons. Girard scored 1,652 career points for the Orange. A four-year starter at Syracuse, he transferred to Clemson following coach Jim Boeheim’s retirement last season.

