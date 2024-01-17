Giorgio Chiellini hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) drives the ball during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles.Former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini was hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 one month following his retirement as a player.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has been hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, one month after his retirement as a player. The 39-year-old spent the previous 1 1/2 seasons with LA. He will work with coach Steve Cherundolo and his assistants. Chiellini made 117 appearances for Italy, playing in 2010 and ’14 World Cups and winning the 2021 European Championship. He played for Juventus from 2004-22, winning nine straight Serie A titles from 2012-20.

