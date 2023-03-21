Giorgi hits 14 double-faults at Miami Open, hangs on to win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Camila Giorgi has pulled out a three-tiebreaker victory over Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the Miami Open. Giorgi managed to hold on for the 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) victory despite hitting 14 double-faults, blowing a 5-0 lead in the final set and needing four match points to close it out. The match lasted 3 hours, 32 minutes, tying for the longest on the WTA Tour this season. The players combined for 30 aces, 19 by Kanepi. All seeded players at the hard-court tournament received first-round byes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.