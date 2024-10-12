Giorgi, Columbia roll to 24-6 victory over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Giorgi led the Ivy League’s top rushing offense with 111 yards plus a touchdown and Columbia defeated Wagner 24-6 on Saturday. Giorgi had 16 carries in averaging 6.9 yards for a Lions team that led the Ivy in rushing coming into Saturday’s nonconference game. Columbia finished with 228 yards rushing. Columbia scored the game’s first 21 points and led 21-6 at halftime. Giorgi opened the scoring on a 22-yard run, Chase Goodwin passed 12 yards to Braden Dougherty and Griffin Johnson ran 11 yards for touchdowns. Wagner’s lone TD came on Jaylen Bonelli’s 20-yard reception from Jake Cady.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.