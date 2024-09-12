Gio Reyna out `a few weeks’ with groin injury, Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin says

American forward Gio Reyna will miss several weeks with Borussia Dortmund after straining his left groin while training with the U.S national team. Reyna was hurt last week in Kansas City, Kansas, and returned to Germany, missing a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a pair of friendlies. Reyna is not training with Dortmund ahead of Friday’s game against Heidenheim. “That will unfortunately take a few weeks,” Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin said Wednesday of Reyna’s return.

