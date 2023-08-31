Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation says American midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada. The federation says the 20-year-old had injured a calf during the first half of the June 18 match. The USSF says it learned of the break several days later after Reyna returned to Borussia Dortmund. The Sporting News first reported the revised diagnosis. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said last week that Reyna resumed on-field training Aug. 24. Reyna has not played in a match since the game against Canada.

