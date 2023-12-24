Gio Lopez leads South Alabama to 59-10 rout of Eastern Michigan in 68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Gio Lopez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and South Alabama trounced Eastern Michigan 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl. Playing on their home field at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the Jaguars scored on their first three possessions, led 38-3 at halftime and outgained Eastern Michigan 627 yards to 150. It was the first bowl victory for South Alabama, which joined the FBS in 2012 and had lost three previous bowl games. Lopez split time with starter Desmond Trotter, who threw a touchdown pass and ran for a TD.

