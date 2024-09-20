Gio Lopez has 3 total TDs as South Alabama dominates Appalachian State in 48-14 win

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran in another, and Fluff Bothwell rushed for 116 yards and two scores as South Alabama dominated Appalachian State 48-14 on Thursday night. The Jaguars jumped out to an early 28-0 lead and had a 41-7 advantage after three quarters. Lopez had 154 passing yards to go with his 105 yards on the ground. South Alabama ran for 322 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries in the win.

