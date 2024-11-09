Gingg rushes for 175 yards, TD in San Diego’s 16-10 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Logan Gingg rushed for a career-high 175 yards and San Diego’s lone touchdown as the Toreros beat Dayton 16-10 on Saturday. Gingg’s touchdown came on a drive that started after Giovanni Iovino forced a fumble recovered by Malachi Cooper at USD 44. Grant Sergent threw a 40-yard pass to Ja’seem Reed to the Dayton 5 and Gingg scored on the next play. Aidan Lehman kicked three field goals, one coming on a drive that Gingg kicked off with a career-long 53-yard run. San Diego has won last six meeting meetings.

