Gillus, Whitney-Sidney lead Lehigh past Boston U 84-79 in OT at Patriot League Tournament

BOSTON (AP) — Cam Gillus scored 30 points, Tyler Whitney-Sidney hit two key jumpers in overtime and Lehigh defeated Boston University 84-79 in a semifinal of the Patriot League Tournament. Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 21 points, hit one jumper for a 78-76 lead with 1:06 left in overtime and added a second clutch shot for an 80-76 lead with 18 seconds left. Lehigh advances to the championship game against Colgate. Anthony Morales, who went in averaging 9.9 points per game, led Boston U with career highs of 27 points and seven 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.