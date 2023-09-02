Gillman helps Montana pull away from Butler for 35-20 season-opening win

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown and Montana clamped down on Dayton to pull out a 35-20 win to open the season. Gillman’s 24 yard run capped a three-play, 50-yard drive to spark the Grizzlies after the Bulldogs had scored twice in the third quarter to pull within 21-20. Bret Bushka tried to go deep on the next Butler snap but was picked off by Gradney Trevin. The Grizzlies didn’t cash in but after giving up the ball on downs at the Bulldogs’ 10, the defense made a stop. Following a punt, the Grizzlies put together a nine-play, 63-yard drive and took a two touchdown lead on Clinton McDowell’s 1-yard run with 6:34 left. Bushka had a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jyran Mitchell and a 26-yarder to Ryan Lezon to rally Butler.

