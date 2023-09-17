Gillman and Ostmo each run for a TD to help Montana beat Ferris State 17-10

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 78 yards and a touchdown, Nick Ostmo also ran for a TD and Montana beat Ferris State 17-10. Junior Berger returned a short punt 33 yards to the Bulldogs 40 and eight plays later Gillman scored to give the Grizzlies a 14-10 lead with 7:45 to go in the third quarter. A few minutes later, Gillman ripped off a 23-yard run that gave Montana (3-0) a first-and-goal from the 7 and set up Ostmo’s scoring run from 3-yards out that made it 17-10 going into the fourth. The Bulldogs twice got into the red zone in the fourth quarter but failed to put points on the board either time.

