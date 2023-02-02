Gillis scores 29, No. 1 Purdue rolls past Penn St. 80-60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mason Gillis broke the Mackey Arena record by making nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to help No. 1 Purdue rout Penn State 80-60. Gillis was 10 of 14 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc after never before making three in a game. Zach Edey added his 18th double-double of the season as the Boilermakers won their ninth in a row. Seth Lundy had 18 points to lead the Nittany Lions. Gillis broke open the game with three straight 3s early in second half and Penn State never recovered.

