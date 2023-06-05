Gilliam sparks Kentucky to 16-6 rout of Indiana in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Hunter Gilliam belted a three-run home run and drove in five runs as Kentucky pounded Indiana 16-6 to force a winner-take-all rematch for a berth in the super regional. Indiana knocked off the top-seeded Wildcats, 5-3 in a winners bracket game Saturday night, relegating them to an elimination game against West Virginia earlier Sunday. Kentucky won that game, 10-0 to earn a rematch with the Hoosiers on Monday.

