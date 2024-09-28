Gilliam kicks 4 field goals and Alabama State defeats Bethune-Cookman 26-21

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Gilliam kicked four field goals and Alabama State held on to edge Bethune-Cookman 26-21 in the Southwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams. After kicks from 49, 28 and 37 yards, Gilliam connected from 23 yards to make it 26-7 with 11:29 to play. The Hornets led 10-0 when Ajai Harrell scored on a 1-yard plunge and 23-7 when he caught a 4-yard pass from Zach Sims. The Wildcats put together a 10-play, 51-yard drive capped by Cam Ransom’s quarterback sneak with 6:49 to play. On the ensuing kickoff, A.J. Gates fumbled and Naim Lassiter recovered on the Alabama State 21. Courtney Reese cashed that in with a 1-yard run with 5:29 to go. Bethune-Cookman got one last chance, starting on its 25 but couldn’t get a first down.

