Gilliam hits go-ahead double, Kentucky wins Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Hunter Gilliam hit a go-ahead double in a two-run sixth inning and Kentucky beat Indiana 4-2 in a winner-take-all regional final. Twelfth-ranked Kentucky (40-19) advances to the super regionals for the second time in program history. The Wildcats will play No. 5 LSU in Baton Rouge later this week. The teams split the first two matchups this season before LSU won Game 3, 7-6, in mid-April. Devin Burkes led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on Gilliam’s hit for a 3-2 lead. After a walk, Ryan Waldschmidt added an RBI double. Kentucky starter Darren Williams faced a threat in the second inning. Indiana (43-20) loaded the bases with no outs, but Williams induced three straight ground outs to end it, allowing just one run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.