Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren each score 29 points, Thunder rout Rockets 126-107
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren each scored 29 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Houston Rockets 126-107 on Friday night.
Oklahoma City opened a six-game homestand with a victory after losing at Denver on Wednesday night for its first defeat of the season.
Gilgeous-Alexander made 10 of his first 11 field goals and didn’t take a 3-pointer until his 13th shot. It went in to give the Thunder a 96-73 lead in the third quarter.
Holmgren made 8 of 14 field goals, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, for the Thunder (8-1). Oklahoma City pulled away from a game that was tied 31-all at the end of the first quarter.
The Thunder had been inconsistent on offense so far this season, but they figured things out in this game. They shot 51.1% from the field and made 20 of 23 free throws.
Dillon Brooks scored 17 points for the Rockets (5-4), who shot just 43.3% from the field.
Rockets: The Thunder showed why they lead the league in defensive rating when they shut down Houston’s top two scorers, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Green scored 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting and Sengun had 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Thunder: Oklahoma City’s depth and versatility were too much for the Rockets. Holmgren, in particular, was a problem on both ends. The 7-footer had three blocks and constantly affected Houston’s shots near the rim.
The game was tied at 31 early in the second quarter when Oklahoma City’s Aaron Wiggins hit a 3-pointer. The Thunder dominated from there, outscoring the Rockets 41-20 the rest of the period to take a 75-51 lead at halftime. It was a season-high point total for a half.
The Thunder shot 61.9% from the field and 52.9% from 3-point range in the first half.
The Rockets visit Detroit on Sunday. The Thunder host Golden State on Sunday night.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.