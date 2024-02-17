Gilbert scores 24, leads No. 10 Iowa State past Texas Tech 82-74

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 10 Iowa State past Texas Tech 82-74 on Saturday.

Curtis Jones contributed 12 points for Iowa State (20-5, 9-3 Big 12), which has won all 15 of its home games this season. Tamin Lipsey, Robert Jones and Milan Momcilovic each added 10 points.

“There is not an ego out there that is trying to make a shot or play for themselves,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “It’s everything for the team and together.”

Iowa State visits No. 3 Houston on Monday night with an outright conference lead on the line. The Cyclones and Cougars are currently conference co-leaders.

Iowa State beat Houston 57-53 at home on Jan. 9.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) passes the ball over Texas Tech forward Robert Jennings (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryon Houlgrave

“It’s a huge deal,” Jones said of the rematch. “We’ve got to go down there and it’s a hostile environment as opposed to playing in Hilton. So, we’ve got to be even more locked in and together.”

The Cyclones scored 28 points off of the Red Raiders’ 16 turnovers.

“Getting a steal and getting out in transition is fun to do,” Jones said. “It’s what we look to do as a team. … Because it capitalizes on that turnover and makes it hurt even more.”

Gilbert finished 8-of-16 shooting, including making four 3-pointers, and explained how he’s become used to the rugged play of the Big 12.

“When I first got into it, I didn’t really expect it to be that physical,” Gilbert said. “So, I really look forward to it at the end of the night.”

Joe Toussaint led the Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5) with 16 points.

Iowa State took control early. Jones scored eight straight points for the Cyclones as they jumped to an 18-10 lead. Jones added a 3-pointer to make it 24-10.

Texas Tech committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, shot just 33.3% and trailed 38-24 at the break.

“They make it difficult for you to feel space,” Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland said. “You have to attack them.”

Another Jones 3-pointer gave Iowa State a 49-30 advantage with 15 1/2 minutes left in the second half. The margin eventually grew to 58-37 with 11:23 left.

Texas Tech trimmed the deficit to 75-65 with 1:34 remaining and drew within seven or eight points five times in the final minute.

“We’ve got to do a better job of responding to that,” Jones said of Tech’s late charge. “Winning the Big 12 is hard.”

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Texas Tech came into Saturday’s game shooting 40% from 3-point range against conference foes. The Red Raiders missed their first seven attempts from beyond the arc against the Cyclones and did not make a 3-pointer in the first 13 minutes of the game. Texas Tech was 1 of 10 on 3-pointers in the first half. It finished 8 of 28.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State is off to its best start in the Big 12 since winning the conference title in 2001. The Cyclones have not won or shared the regular-season crown since taking back-to-back titles in 2000-01.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts TCU on Tuesday night.

Iowa State: Visits No. 3 Houston on Monday night with a potential outright conference lead on the line. The Cyclones and Cougars both started Saturday with three conference losses.

