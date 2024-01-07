Gilbert scores 22, rallies Arizona to 71-70 victory over No. 15 Utah in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sophomore Kailyn Gilbert scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and sank two free throws with one second left in overtime to rally Arizona to a 71-70 victory over No. 15 Utah. Gilbert made 7 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws for the Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Helena Pueyo knocked down 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored a season-high 20. The Utes (11-4, 1-2) took a 57-50 lead into the fourth quarter, but they scored just 13 points over the final 15 minutes. Alissa Pili made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and led Utah with 18 points.

