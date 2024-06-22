Gilbert pitches 8 scoreless innings for 2nd start in row and Mariners beat Marlins 9-0

MIAMI (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched eight scoreless innings for the second straight start and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 9-0 on Saturday.

Gilbert (5-4) scattered four hits, struck out six and was aided by three double-play grounders, lowering his ERA to 2.71. The 27-year-old right-hander walked one, ending a string of three straight outings without allowing a base on balls.

“Defense really picked me up today, of course, the offense with the runs, too,” Gilbert said. “If we have 10 runs, I’m still trying to come out with zero runs regardless. Sometimes the close games are more competitive and every pitch matters and you feel that intensity. I’m not wishing for one-run games but it’s fun either way.”

With 92 pitches, Gilbert felt strong enough to pitch the ninth for his second career complete game but accepted the decision to lift him.

“I understand they have our best interests in mind,” Gilbert said. “At the spur of the moment you just want to keep going.”

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits a sacrifice fly ball to score Josh Rojas during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee

Dominic Canzone tied his career high of four hits with a homer and three singles, scoring three runs. Ryan Bliss doubled twice and singled for the Mariners, who stopped a three-game skid. Dylan Moore had two doubles among Seattle’s seven extra-base hits.

“You can’t talk about this game without talking about Logan Gilbert and the stretch that he’s on right now,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been awesome to watch. So proud of him.”

Canzone, Moore and Bliss, the bottom three in Seattle’s batting order, combined to go 9 for 14 with six runs and five RBIs.

“The results obviously are great but I’ve also barreled up some balls and kind of gone at people as well,” Canzone said.

Miami had won its previous three games, all walk-offs.

“We knew we were going to have our hands full with Gilbert,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He’s been good. It’s not like this was the first time he was good.”

Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was pinch hit for in the sixth after he experienced right biceps tightness. Chisholm said he first experienced it while making a throw in the fourth inning.

“I felt a cramp in my bicep and they told me to get it treated and get ready for (Sunday),” Chisholm said. “Injuries happen and I’ve been going through it for a couple of years. Now I’m just trying to take care of my body and make sure I can make it through 162.”

Shaun Anderson (0-2) gave up six runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in his second start for Miami. He was recalled from Triple-A and replaced originally scheduled starter Jesús Luzardo, who went on the 15-day injured list because of a lumbar stress reaction.

Anderson’s run-scoring wild pitch but Seattle ahead in a two-run first that included Cal Raleigh’s sacrifice fly. Canzone and Bliss hit run-scoring singles in a four-run fourth and J.P. Crawford hit a run-scoring grounder that skipped past first baseman Josh Bell for an error that allowed another run to score.

Canzone’s fifth-inning homer off JT Chargois was his seventh this season. Moore and Bliss hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Declan Cronin in the eighth.

“Just a well-played game, offensively we did a lot of good things,” Servais said. “With Logan on the mound, it’s exactly what we needed.”

Marlins infielder Emmanuel Rivera pitched a scoreless ninth around two singles.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez had the day off after playing on 30 of the prior 31 days.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett was scratched from his start Sunday after he experienced left elbow tightness while throwing his bullpen Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Miller (6-5, 3.46) will start the series finale for the Mariners on Sunday while the Marlins will go with RHP Kyle Tyler (0-0, 4.50).

