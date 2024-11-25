Gilbert makes clutch layup, steal as No. 7 LSU beats Washington 68-67 in the Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kailyn Gilbert scooped in a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining and then stole the ball on the last play of the game to give No. 7 LSU a 68-67 win over Washington in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship first round. Flau’Jae Johnson had to save the ball from going into the backcourt during a scramble that ended in Gilbert’s go-ahead basket. Gilbert corralled the loose ball over a diving Washington player, sliced through the defense and tossed up a shot that hung on the back of the rim before falling through. Gilbert’s ensuing steal sealed it.

