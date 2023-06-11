Gil powers Revolution to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored on an early penalty kick and added two assists as the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami. Gil’s sixth goal of the season came on a PK in the 27th minute and he picked up his sixth assist on Matt Polster’s netter — his first — in the 34th minute for a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Revolution (8-3-6) pushed their advantage to 3-0 when Bobby Wood used a pass from Gil in the 51st minute to score for a sixth time this season. Inter Miami (5-12-0) avoided the shutout when Josef Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.